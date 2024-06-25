Tolerance.ca
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
The fascinating sex lives of insects

By Louise Gentle, Principal Lecturer in Wildlife Conservation, Nottingham Trent University
Some insects have detachable penises, others produce sperm that is 20 times the size of their own body. Others have evolved with special equipment to help them tear rivals off potential mates. Insects can be creepy, promiscuous or murderous – but they are rarely dull.

The stag beetle male – Europe’s largest beetle has huge jaws known as antlers designed for prising mating pairs apart. This behaviour is seen…The Conversation


