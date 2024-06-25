Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

In Russia, a Trial in Name Only

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich in a courtroom at the Moscow City Court, in Moscow, Russia,  December 14, 2023. © 2023 Dmitry Serebryakov/AP Photo On Wednesday, a court process will be opened in the Siberian city of Yekaterinburg against American Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, who was arrested in March 2023 on cynically false charges of espionage. Russian President Vladimir Putin has intimated that Gershkovich is being considered for a prisoner exchange, making clear that this trial is a cruel performance that has nothing in…


