Human Rights Observatory

Namibia Court Decriminalizes Consensual Same-Sex Conduct

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image People hold banners in support of LGBTQ rights outside the high court which made a landmark ruling in favor of LGBTQ communities in Windhoek, Namibia, June 21, 2024. © 2024 Opas Onucheyo/Reuters The Namibian High Court has declared the common law offences of “sodomy” and “unnatural sexual offences” unconstitutional, marking a major victory for LGBT people.These colonial-era laws – which were inherited from South Africa after Namibia’s independence – criminalized consensual same-sex conduct between male adults.“For now, we are celebrating. We are no longer considered…


© Human Rights Watch -
