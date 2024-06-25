Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Victoria will begin pill testing this summer. Evidence shows it reduces harm (and won’t increase drug use)

By Nicole Lee, Adjunct Professor at the National Drug Research Institute (Melbourne based), Curtin University
The traction drug checking is gaining in Australia reflects local and international evidence showing these services reduce harm for people who use illicit drugs.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Senator Fatima Payman defies Labor solidarity rule to cross floor on pro-Palestine Greens motion
~ Mali’s Junta Renews Assault on Political Opposition
~ Beyond Life Without Parole in the US: 2nd Chances Make Communities Stronger
~ In Mauritania, a mesmerising musical world blends tradition and innovation
~ A timeline of Julian Assange’s legal journey
~ My own prison ordeal gave me a taste of what Assange may be feeling. He’s out – but the chilling effect on press freedom remains
~ With pressure mounting on the Biden administration, its pursuit of Assange was becoming both damaging and untenable
~ Adelaide Cabaret Festival understands how its audiences long for connection and community
~ How quickly does groundwater recharge? The answer is found deep underground
~ View from The Hill: Hero or villain, Julian Assange’s cause crossed the political divide
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter