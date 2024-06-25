Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Mali’s Junta Renews Assault on Political Opposition

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image The leader of Mali's junta, Col. Assimi Goïta, center, in Bamako, Mali, September 22, 2022. © 2022 AP Photo Mali’s military junta arrested 11 opposition figures last week in the authorities’ latest assault on the political opposition.On June 20, gendarmes surrounded a private home in Bamako, Mali’s capital, and arrested members of the country’s main opposition coalition, known as March 31 Declaration’s Opposition Platform (Plateforme d'opposition de la Déclaration du 31 mars).One of those arrested, Mohamed Ali Bathily, a lawyer and former minister, was released…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
