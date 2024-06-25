Tolerance.ca
My own prison ordeal gave me a taste of what Assange may be feeling. He’s out – but the chilling effect on press freedom remains

By Peter Greste, Professor of Journalism and Communications, Macquarie University
My own ordeal in Egypt, where I was imprisoned on terrorism charges, was nothing compared to Assange’s. But I understand the weird blend of elation, confusion and disorientation sudden release brings.The Conversation


