Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Julian Assange plea deal: what does it mean for the WikiLeaks founder, and what happens now?

By Holly Cullen, Adjunct Professor in Law, The University of Western Australia
After years of appeals and litigation, WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has entered into a plea deal with the US government, according to court documents.

He was facing one count of computer misuse and multiple counts of espionage stemming from his work with WikiLeaks, publishing sensitive US government documents provided by Chelsea Manning. The US government had…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Censorship and isolation as China bans thousands of mobile apps
~ Julian Assange will be freed after striking plea deal with US authorities
~ What is ‘breathwork’? And do I need to do it?
~ Is social media making you unhappy? The answer is not so simple
~ UN Meeting Blocks Afghan Women from Agenda, Participation
~ Here’s how to create jobs for First Nations Australians in the clean energy transition
~ Respecting Rights in the Response to Militant Attacks in Dagestan
~ World News in Brief: Guterres condemns terror attacks in Dagestan, call to end ‘war on drugs’, women Heads of State
~ First Person: Moving from fear to hope after war on drugs in the Philippines
~ Controversy surrounds Kenya government's planned deployment of police forces to Haiti
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter