Human Rights Observatory

UN Meeting Blocks Afghan Women from Agenda, Participation

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image UN Human Rights Council in Geneva, February 26, 2024.  © 2024 Janine Schmitz/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images A famous Farsi proverb says, “Whatever spoils, they put salt on it. But woe to the day when salt itself spoils.” We say this in moments of utter disappointment, when you feel you can trust nothing and no one. This saying rings painfully true right now, days before the United Nations convenes senior diplomats at its “Doha 3” meeting on Afghanistan.Taliban abuses deepen daily, violating the rights of Afghan women and girls to study, work, seek health…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
