Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Censorship and isolation as China bans thousands of mobile apps

By Oiwan Lam
Research on Apple censorship finds out, as of March 2023, 11,026 out of a total of 40,049 apps were unavailable in China Apple Stores. The ratio of unavailability was 27.53 percent.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Julian Assange will be freed after striking plea deal with US authorities
~ Julian Assange plea deal: what does it mean for the WikiLeaks founder, and what happens now?
~ What is ‘breathwork’? And do I need to do it?
~ Is social media making you unhappy? The answer is not so simple
~ UN Meeting Blocks Afghan Women from Agenda, Participation
~ Here’s how to create jobs for First Nations Australians in the clean energy transition
~ Respecting Rights in the Response to Militant Attacks in Dagestan
~ World News in Brief: Guterres condemns terror attacks in Dagestan, call to end ‘war on drugs’, women Heads of State
~ First Person: Moving from fear to hope after war on drugs in the Philippines
~ Controversy surrounds Kenya government's planned deployment of police forces to Haiti
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter