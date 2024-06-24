Finding joy in caregiving: Baby boomers find purpose in shopping for those they look after
By Zachary Robichaud, Assistant Professor, Retail Management, Toronto Metropolitan University
Hong Yu, Professor, Ted Rogers School of Retail Management, Toronto Metropolitan University
Osmud Rahman, Associate Professor, School of Fashion, Toronto Metropolitan University
When boomers pick out an article of clothing for the elderly, they consider not only the practical aspects like comfort and ease of care, but also how the item will make them feel.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, June 24, 2024