Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Across Southeast Asia, people paying respect to Spirits living on their Land is a normal part of life

By James Nguyen, Lecturer in Fine Arts, Monash University
Spirit Houses are a part of daily life – and we can understand them as a form of Land Acknowledgement.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Controversy surrounds Kenya government's planned deployment of police forces to Haiti
~ ‘Jewish Matchmaking’ offers a nuanced portrayal of some of the diversity of Jewish life
~ Canada at a crossroads: Understanding the shifting sands of immigration attitudes
~ Finding joy in caregiving: Baby boomers find purpose in shopping for those they look after
~ 40 years after his death Michel Foucault’s philosophy still speaks to a world saturated with social media
~ Australia plans to hire more overseas doctors. Is it ethical to recruit from countries with doctor shortages?
~ Extreme wildfires are on the rise globally, powered by the climate crisis
~ No nuclear veto: if the Coalition isn’t seeking community consent, is that really consultation?
~ An influencer’s AI clone started offering fans ‘mind-blowing sexual experiences’ without her knowledge
~ Deepfake, AI or real? It’s getting harder for police to protect children from sexual exploitation online
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter