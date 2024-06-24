Extreme wildfires are on the rise globally, powered by the climate crisis
By Calum Cunningham, Postdoctoral Research Fellow in Pyrogeography, University of Tasmania
David Bowman, Professor of Pyrogeography and Fire Science, University of Tasmania
Grant Williamson, Research Fellow in Environmental Science, University of Tasmania
An analysis of 88 million wildfire observations over the past 21 years shows a strong increase in the frequency and intensity of the most extreme fires around the world.
