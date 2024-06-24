Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

No nuclear veto: if the Coalition isn’t seeking community consent, is that really consultation?

By Diane Sivasubramaniam, Associate Professor and Chair, Department of Psychological Sciences, Swinburne University of Technology
Samuel Wilson, Associate Professor of Leadership, Swinburne University of Technology
The Coalition is sending mixed messages on community consultation when it comes to nuclear power. If the community never has the authority to influence the outcome, is it actually “consultation”?The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Controversy surrounds Kenya government's planned deployment of police forces to Haiti
~ ‘Jewish Matchmaking’ offers a nuanced portrayal of some of the diversity of Jewish life
~ Canada at a crossroads: Understanding the shifting sands of immigration attitudes
~ Finding joy in caregiving: Baby boomers find purpose in shopping for those they look after
~ 40 years after his death Michel Foucault’s philosophy still speaks to a world saturated with social media
~ Across Southeast Asia, people paying respect to Spirits living on their Land is a normal part of life
~ Australia plans to hire more overseas doctors. Is it ethical to recruit from countries with doctor shortages?
~ Extreme wildfires are on the rise globally, powered by the climate crisis
~ An influencer’s AI clone started offering fans ‘mind-blowing sexual experiences’ without her knowledge
~ Deepfake, AI or real? It’s getting harder for police to protect children from sexual exploitation online
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter