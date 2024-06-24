Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

An influencer’s AI clone started offering fans ‘mind-blowing sexual experiences’ without her knowledge

By Leah Henrickson, Lecturer in Digital Media and Cultures, The University of Queensland
Dominique Carlon, PhD Candidate, Queensland University of Technology
Caryn Marjorie is a social media influencer whose content has more than a billion views per month on Snapchat. She posts regularly, featuring everyday moments, travel memories, and selfies. Many of her followers are men, attracted by her girl-next-door aesthetic.

In 2023, Marjorie released a “digital version” of herself. Fans could chat with CarynAI for US$1 per minute – and in the first week alone they spent US$70,000 doing just that.

Less than eight months…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Controversy surrounds Kenya government's planned deployment of police forces to Haiti
~ ‘Jewish Matchmaking’ offers a nuanced portrayal of some of the diversity of Jewish life
~ Canada at a crossroads: Understanding the shifting sands of immigration attitudes
~ Finding joy in caregiving: Baby boomers find purpose in shopping for those they look after
~ 40 years after his death Michel Foucault’s philosophy still speaks to a world saturated with social media
~ Across Southeast Asia, people paying respect to Spirits living on their Land is a normal part of life
~ Australia plans to hire more overseas doctors. Is it ethical to recruit from countries with doctor shortages?
~ Extreme wildfires are on the rise globally, powered by the climate crisis
~ No nuclear veto: if the Coalition isn’t seeking community consent, is that really consultation?
~ Deepfake, AI or real? It’s getting harder for police to protect children from sexual exploitation online
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter