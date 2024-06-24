Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Big tech companies were open to online safety regulation – why did NZ’s government scrap the idea?

By Fiona Sing, Research Fellow, Population Health, University of Auckland, Waipapa Taumata Rau
Antonia Lyons, Professor of Addiction Research, University of Auckland, Waipapa Taumata Rau
The government says the online safety framework infringed on free speech. But some of the world’s biggest tech companies have said they aren’t opposed to some form of regulation.The Conversation


