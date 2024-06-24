Tolerance.ca
Escalating Israel-Hezbollah clashes threaten to spark regional war and force US into conflict with Iran

By Asher Kaufman, Professor of History and Peace Studies, University of Notre Dame
A full-blown war between Israel and Hezbollah would likely set the entire region on fire, involving Iran and its proxies, and could drag the US into direct confrontation with Tehran.The Conversation


