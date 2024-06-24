Tolerance.ca
Making visible the invisible: Supporting long COVID patients and the people caring for them

By Kaylee Byers, Assistant Professor, Faculty of Health Sciences; Senior Scientist, Pacific Institute on Pathogens, Pandemics and Society, Simon Fraser University
Julia Smith, Assistant Professor, Faculty of Health Sciences, Simon Fraser University
Kayli Jamieson, Master's Student in Communication, Research Assistant for Pacific Institute on Pathogens, Pandemics and Society, Simon Fraser University
Rackeb Tesfaye, Academic Researcher, Director of Knowledge Mobilization, Pacific Institute on Pathogens, Pandemics and Society, Simon Fraser University
Although millions are navigating long COVID, four years into the pandemic both patients and their caregivers continue to face challenges accessing the information and care they need.The Conversation


