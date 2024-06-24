Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Lion King at 30: the global hit that Disney didn’t believe in

By Joel Gray, Associate Dean for Teaching and Learning, Sheffield Hallam University
Thirty years ago audiences were introduced to the epic story of one little lion’s journey to find himself and his family. Little did Disney know what a roaring success the Lion King would be when it was released in 1994. In fact, they fully expected it wouldn’t be.

In the 80s and 90s, the movie studio experienced huge hits with the animated films The Little Mermaid (1989) and Beauty and the Beast (1991). This left many of the creatives at the Disney studio keen to continue…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
