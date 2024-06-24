Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How Romani Gypsy and Traveller people have shaped Britain’s musical heritage

By Hazel Marsh, Associate Professor of Politics, Philosophy, Language and Communication, University of East Anglia
Esbjörn Wettermark, Research Associate of Ethnomusicology, University of Sheffield
Tiffany Hore, Co-Researcher on Gypsy and Traveller Voices in Music Archives, University of East Anglia
Romani Gypsies and Irish and Scottish Travellers have made and immense contribution to our shared traditional music heritage in Britain and Ireland.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Lion King at 30: the global hit that Disney didn’t believe in
~ Nato’s next secretary general is outgoing Netherlands prime minister, ‘Teflon’ Mark Rutte
~ There’s nothing undemocratic about a large Labour majority – in fact, managed properly, it could provide the space for serious debate
~ Can election success draw a line under Welsh Labour’s crisis?
~ Will Labour’s Great British Energy company lower household bills?
~ Anti-cellulite products are big business – but here’s what the science says
~ The science of beauty: how aesthetics can boost your mood and cognition
~ Loaded: one of the biggest lads’ mags returns – these are the challenges it will face
~ Americas: Urgent OAS action needed to reverse trend of shrinking civic space
~ A highly invasive South American catfish has slipped into Nepal’s waters
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter