Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Can election success draw a line under Welsh Labour’s crisis?

By Nye Davies, Lecturer in Politics, Cardiff University
Keir Starmer could be forgiven for thinking that he wouldn’t have to worry about Wales in the upcoming election. Labour’s dominance stretches back for more than a century, and the party has led every government since devolution in the 1990s. The next month will therefore have looked fairly straightforward for Labour election HQ.

However, as the election campaign was getting underway, the Welsh Labour first minister, Vaughan Gething, lost a confidence…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
