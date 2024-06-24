Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Will Labour’s Great British Energy company lower household bills?

By David Hall, Visiting Professor in Public Services, University of Greenwich
Vera Weghmann, Research Fellow in Public Services, University of Greenwich
With Great British Energy, a publicly owned company that would invest in clean power, the UK Labour party pledges to “take back control of our energy”. But will it, as promised, enable Labour to decarbonise electricity by 2030? And how much control would it give the government over the energy system…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
