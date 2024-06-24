Tolerance.ca
Anti-cellulite products are big business – but here’s what the science says

By Rebecca Shepherd, Senior Lecturer in Human Anatomy, School of Anatomy, University of Bristol
Although 90% of women have cellulite, we’re yet to see it represented as a normal anatomical characteristic in popular culture. In Greta Gerwig’s 2023 Hollywood blockbuster, for instance, Stereotypical Barbie, played by Margot Robbie, develops dimples on her upper thigh as part of her existential crisis – along with other human faults such as halitosis, flat feet and irrepressible thoughts of death.

When Stereotypical Barbie asks doll sage Weird Barbie what the dimples are, she explains: "That's…


Read complete article

© The Conversation
