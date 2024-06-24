Tolerance.ca
Keir Starmer rejects ‘tax and spend’, so do Labour’s plans for economic growth add up?

By Phil Tomlinson, Professor of Industrial Strategy, Co-Director Centre for Governance, Regulation and Industrial Strategy (CGR&IS), University of Bath
David Bailey, Professor of Business Economics, University of Birmingham
Growth has been elusive for UK governments for decades, and with Brexit challenges now part of the mix, Labour will have its work cut out to deliver on its pledges.The Conversation


