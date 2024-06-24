Tolerance.ca
Even the Supreme Court’s conservative justices are polarized about the state of American politics

By Kevin J. McMahon, Professor of Political Science, Trinity College
Polarization is both essential to a functioning democracy and a threat to it.

Too little disagreement among citizens and leaders is unlikely to produce the fruitful political debate that leads to better policy and law. Too much dissension – especially if groups form opposing camps closed off from one another – may result in violence and destroy democracy.

To borrow a quote from another time and context, polarization is “like the bubble in a carpenter’s level.” If the bubble veers too far to either side, something is askew.

On June 3, 2024, conservative Supreme…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
