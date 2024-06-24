Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Koryo-saram: The long and tragic story of Koreans in Russia

By Daria Dergacheva
While the two dictators are growing closer, it is important to remember the tragic history of Koreans in the Tsarist and then Soviet Russia


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ With ‘Flower strikes,’ citizens call for the release of Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi
~ Streptococcal toxic shock syndrome: should I be worried if I’m travelling to Japan?
~ DRC: President Tshisekedi must use second term to tackle human rights crisis
~ Worried about PFAS in your drinking water? Here’s what the evidence says about home filters
~ Fines of $10 million will force supermarkets to think carefully before exploiting suppliers, but more could have been done
~ Cold snap, low on gas: the possible gas shortage in Victoria is a warning
~ Future of cash secured for now as banks and retailers bail out Armaguard
~ Global: Amnesty International launches new campaign on abortion rights
~ Abortion rights in the USA: An interview with Tarah Demant
~ Can the courts measure mana? How Māori tikanga is challenging the justice system
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter