Violence towards refugee and migrant women often goes undetected. We’ve found a way to help fix that

By Joanne Spangaro, Professor of Social Work, University of Wollongong
Jacqui Cameron, Associate Professor in Social Work, University of Wollongong
Jeannette Walsh, Research Fellow, University of Wollongong
Nigel Spence, Research Fellow, School of Health and Society, University of Wollongong
Women who have moved to Australia, particularly from traumatic settings, are particularly at risk of gendered violence. Here’s what our research found helps them to speak up.The Conversation


