Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Education Still Vulnerable to Attack in Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A burnt-out kindergarten in the Kyrgyz village of Ak-Sai. The village saw widespread looting and destruction while briefly under the control of Tajik forces on September 16, 2022. © 2022 Jean-Baptiste Gallopin/Human Rights Watch. In September 2022, at least 23 schools and kindergartens in southwestern Kyrgyzstan were attacked during a short but violent border conflict between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan. Some schools were damaged by shrapnel, and at least one was used as a military base by Tajik armed forces. Fifty-three other schools were converted into…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Global: Amnesty International launches new campaign on abortion rights
~ Abortion rights in the USA: An interview with Tarah Demant
~ Can the courts measure mana? How Māori tikanga is challenging the justice system
~ Culturally diverse teens greatly benefit from social media – banning it would cause harm
~ A wealthy housewife longs to go wild, in a brilliant riff on Virginia Woolf
~ There should be a place for Australian art – and artists – in China-Australia diplomacy
~ Formula One is moving towards hybrid engines and renewable fuel. Major environmental progress or just ‘greenwashing’?
~ Albanese appoints former NSW Liberal energy minister Matt Kean to chair Climate Change Authority
~ Violence towards refugee and migrant women often goes undetected. We’ve found a way to help fix that
~ Most plastics are made from fossil fuels and end up in the ocean, but marine microbes can’t degrade them – new research
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter