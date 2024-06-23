Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Vladimir Putin’s Asia-Pacific trip was intended to send a message. Here’s why we should be taking notice

By Peter Tesch, Visiting Fellow at the ANU Centre for European Studies, Australian National University
Russia is increasingly trying to find common cause with the Global South, including countries that matter to the West, such as Vietnam.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
