Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

New Mass Media Law Threatens Freedom of Speech, Information in Kazakhstan

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A cameraman from the "TV & Radio Team of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan" films during the German-Kazakh Economic Forum, Astana, Kazakhstan, June 20, 2023. © 2023 Jens B'ttner/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Photo Although Kazakhstan’s new mass media law has some amendments that should improve the status quo, its ambiguity and the restrictive nature of other provisions threaten to create obstacles to the work of local and foreign journalists.The law, which President Kassym-Jomart Tokaev signed on June 19, supersedes the laws on media and on…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Kenya protests: Gen Z shows the power of digital activism - driving change from screens to the streets
~ Can ‘blue bonds’ be the solution to Belize’s debt?
~ First Person: Philippines ‘cyber cops’ tackle explosion of online child abuse
~ Americas: Proposed laws would severely restrict civil society’s work in region
~ Rocks on Rapa Nui tell the story of a small, resilient population − countering the notion of a doomed overpopulated island
~ How Employers Can Help End Domestic Violence
~ British public more fatalistic about home ownership than climate change – new survey
~ Bipolar disorder: we’ve pinpointed the brain areas which drive mood bias
~ Finally, the time to tackle ticket touts may have come
~ US military launched a secret anti-vax campaign in the Philippines – here’s why I’m not surprised
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter