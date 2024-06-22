Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Kenya protests: Gen Z shows the power of digital activism - driving change from screens to the streets

By Job Mwaura, Postdoctoral Researcher, Wits Centre for Journalism, University of the Witwatersrand
Nationwide demonstrations have erupted in Kenya over a controversial tax bill. The Finance Bill 2024, initially presented to parliament in May, has sparked discontent with an increase in an array of taxes and levies for Kenyans.

The mass protests,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Can ‘blue bonds’ be the solution to Belize’s debt?
~ First Person: Philippines ‘cyber cops’ tackle explosion of online child abuse
~ Americas: Proposed laws would severely restrict civil society’s work in region
~ Rocks on Rapa Nui tell the story of a small, resilient population − countering the notion of a doomed overpopulated island
~ How Employers Can Help End Domestic Violence
~ British public more fatalistic about home ownership than climate change – new survey
~ Bipolar disorder: we’ve pinpointed the brain areas which drive mood bias
~ Finally, the time to tackle ticket touts may have come
~ US military launched a secret anti-vax campaign in the Philippines – here’s why I’m not surprised
~ Why people are spending their own money on healthcare rather than wait for the NHS
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter
© 2024 Tolerance.ca® Inc. All reproduction rights reserved.

All information reproduced on the Web pages of www.tolerance.ca (including articles, images, photographs, and logos) is protected by intellectual property rights owned by Tolerance.ca® Inc. or, in certain cases, by its author. Any reproduction of the information for use other than personal use is prohibited. In particular, any alteration, widespread distribution, translation, sale, commercial exploitation or reutilization of the contents of the Web site, without the prior written permission of Tolerance.ca® Inc., is strictly forbidden. For information, please contact info@tolerance.ca

Tolerance.ca® Inc. is not responsible for external links nor for the contents of the advertisements appearing on Tolerance.ca®. Ads companies may use information about your visits to this web site in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you.
RSS