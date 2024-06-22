Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Can ‘blue bonds’ be the solution to Belize’s debt?

By Cari-Bois News
The country is expanding on the foundation of NGOs and private reserves that have been selling carbon for decades and swapping debt for the conservation of nature.


