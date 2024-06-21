Tolerance.ca
Rocks on Rapa Nui tell the story of a small, resilient population − countering the notion of a doomed overpopulated island

By Carl Lipo, Professor of Anthropology and Associate Dean for Research, Binghamton University, State University of New York
Satellite data shows the amount of food the residents of the tiny Pacific island have grown over time, pointing to a small but stable population.The Conversation


