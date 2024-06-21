Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How Employers Can Help End Domestic Violence

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Indonesian women march to demand the Indonesian government enacts an anti-discrimination law and to advocate for ending sexual violence and harassment at work, March 8, 2024. © 2024 Bay Ismoyo/ AFP via Getty Images Five years ago today, a landmark international treaty was adopted to prevent violence and harassment in the world of work, including by extending legal protections to domestic violence survivors at work.Domestic violence has long been perceived as a “private” issue. But the International Labour Organization’s (ILO) Convention No. 190 on Violence and Harassment,…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
