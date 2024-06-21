Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

US military launched a secret anti-vax campaign in the Philippines – here’s why I’m not surprised

By Caitjan Gainty, Senior Lecturer in the History of Science, Technology and Medicine, King's College London
Reuters recently published the bombshell report that in the spring of 2020, the US military began a social media disinformation campaign in the Philippines that aimed to undermine China’s influence in the country by casting doubt on the effectiveness of the COVID relief aid China had delivered.

Under the pithy slogan #Chinaangvirus (#ChinaIsTheVirus), these fake accounts explicitly and repeatedly doubted the effectiveness of China’s Sinovac COVID vaccine, in some cases calling the…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
