Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Why people are spending their own money on healthcare rather than wait for the NHS

By Mark Exworthy, Professor of Health Policy and Management, University of Birmingham
Ellen Stewart, Professor of Public Policy and Health, University of Glasgow
Neil Lunt, Professor of Social Policy, University of York
The NHS is, once again, a central plank of pre-election debate and given the public’s views on the future of the NHS, waiting times and staffing numbers are being rightly…The Conversation


