Human Rights Observatory

Global: UN-hosted Doha meeting on Afghanistan faces a credibility test

By Amnesty International
Ahead of the third UN-convened meeting on Afghanistan taking place in Doha, Qatar, on 30 June and 1 July 2024, Agnès Callamard, Secretary General at Amnesty International, said: “The credibility of this meeting will be in tatters if it doesn’t adequately address the human rights crisis in Afghanistan and fails to involve Afghan women human […] The post Global: UN-hosted Doha meeting on Afghanistan faces a credibility test appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International -
