Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Increased Attacks on Education During War

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image The destroyed playground of a kindergarten in the town of Kupiansk, Kharkivska region, Ukraine, May 26, 2023.   © 2023 Serbei Bobok/AFP via Getty Images Attacks on education and military use of schools during armed conflict rose by an alarming 20 percent in 2022 and 2023 compared with the previous two years, according to a new report by the Global Coalition to Protect Education from Attack (GCPEA). Schools and universities were bombed, burned, and used for military purposes, turning them into military targets. Teachers, academics, and students were…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ British public more fatalistic about home ownership than climate change – new survey
~ Bipolar disorder: we’ve pinpointed the brain areas which drive mood bias
~ Finally, the time to tackle ticket touts may have come
~ US military launched a secret anti-vax campaign in the Philippines – here’s why I’m not surprised
~ Why people are spending their own money on healthcare rather than wait for the NHS
~ What would a Reform surge do to Labour and the Liberal Democrats? Two scenarios mapped
~ Aphrodite signified more than beauty – five other realms in which the Greek goddess also reigned
~ What the election date betting scandal really tells us about the state of British politics
~ The dangers of sneezing – from ejected bowels to torn windpipes
~ What does the law say about gambling on election dates with inside information?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter