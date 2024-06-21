Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Labelling is a popular choice as a way to control fossil fuel advertising – new study

By Jacob Ainscough, Senior Research Associate in Environmental Governance, Lancaster University
A poll of 2000 people found that a traffic light labelling system for adverts promoting high-carbon products is a popular option.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
