Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Namibia: Decision to overturn “sodomy” laws is a victory for human rights

By Amnesty International
21 June 2024  Responding to the decision by the Namibia High Court to overturn the country’s colonial-era “sodomy” and “unnatural offences” laws which had criminalized same-sex sexual conduct between consenting adults, Amnesty International’s Deputy Regional Director for East and Southern Africa, Khanyo Farise, said:  “The Namibia High Court decision to overturn these laws and decriminalize […] The post Namibia: Decision to overturn “sodomy” laws is a victory for human rights  appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Unearthing Nepal's Past: An Interview with Journalist and Author Mohan Mainali
~ Khat in Kenya: why efforts to ban this popular stimulant are unlikely to work
~ Nigeria’s national anthem change was a tactic to distract attention from the country’s real problems – political analyst
~ The first chemist in history may have been a female perfumer - here’s how the science of scents has changed since
~ Kim-Putin deal: why this is a coded message aimed at China and how it worries Beijing
~ Stonehenge protest: if you worry about damage to British heritage you should listen to Just Stop Oil
~ Brotherless Night by V.V. Ganeshananthan wins the Women’s Prize for Fiction 2024
~ Labelling is a popular choice as a way to control fossil fuel advertising – new study
~ Surgeon general’s call for warning labels on social media underscores concerns for teen mental health
~ Traffic engineers build roads that invite crashes because they rely on outdated research and faulty data
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter