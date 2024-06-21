Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

An Homage to a Beloved Indigenous Visionary

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Blas Lopez, a Guna Indigenous community leader from Gardi Sugdub, Panama. © Pamela Vacacurva and Wagua Films Today we honor Blas Lopez, a Guna Indigenous community leader from the small, flood-prone island of Gardi Sugdub, Panama. Trained as a sociologist, Blas dedicated his life to community-led climate adaptation and was a key architect of his community’s efforts to relocate to safer land. Tragically, he passed away last week from a sudden and unexpected illness.Blas passed just days after glimpsing the beginning realizations of a dream he had worked towards since…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
