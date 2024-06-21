Tolerance.ca
Kangaroo teeth grow forever – and keep a record of their owner’s age and sex

By William Parker, PhD Candidate, Monash University
Alistair Evans, Professor, Monash University
How do you find out the age of a wild animal? For some Australian marsupials, we have discovered you can tell from their teeth.

In a new paper published in Archives of Oral Biology, we show that the front teeth of kangaroos record their age in a number of different ways – and they can even tell us if the roo is male or female.

Long in the tooth


Finding out the age of a wild animal can be important for vets, ecologists and conservationists. Wildlife welfare and assessing the overall…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
