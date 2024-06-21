Why can’t I sleep? It could be your sheets or doona
By Chin Moi Chow, Associate Professor of Sleep and Wellbeing, University of Sydney
Cynthia (Xinzhu) Li, PhD candidate studying menopause and sleep, University of Sydney
Mark Halaki, Professor of Human Movement, University of Sydney
It’s winter, so many of us will be bringing out, or buying, winter bedding.
But how much of a difference does your bedding make to your thermal comfort? Can a particular textile help you sleep?
Is it wool, or other natural fibres, such as cotton? How about polyester? With so much choice, it’s easy to be confused.
Here’s what we found when we reviewed the evidence – not just for winter, but also for the summer ahead.
The importance of bedding
We
