Social media warning labels and school cell phone bans: Do they unlock better youth mental health?
By Audrey-Ann Deneault, Assistant Professor, Department of Psychology, Université de Montréal
Sheri Madigan, Professor, Canada Research Chair in Determinants of Child Development, Owerko Centre at the Alberta Children’s Hospital Research Institute, University of Calgary
Tracy Vaillancourt, Tier 1 Canada Research Chair in School-Based Mental Health and Violence Prevention, L’Université d’Ottawa/University of Ottawa
This week, the U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy called for health warnings on social media for younger users. This recent call follows an earlier Advisory on Social Media and Youth Mental Health, also published by the Surgeon General.
Health warnings on social media would be analogous to the ones seen on cigarette packages, serving…
© The Conversation
- Thursday, June 20, 2024