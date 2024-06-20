Chiropractors have been banned again from manipulating babies’ spines. Here’s what the evidence actually says
By Matt Fernandez, Senior lecturer and researcher in chiropractic, CQUniversity Australia
Giovanni E. Ferreira, NHMRC Emerging Leader Research Fellow, Institute of Musculoskeletal Health, University of Sydney
Joshua Zadro, NHMRC Emerging Leader Research Fellow, Sydney Musculoskeletal Health, University of Sydney
A large survey found many Australians take their young child to see a chiropractor, and most are happy with the results. But is it safe?
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, June 20, 2024