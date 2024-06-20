Foreign aid can help strengthen the economies of donor countries by boosting business
By Marie-Ann Betschinger, Associate Professor of Strategy, HEC Montréal
Olivier Bertrand, Full professor of strategy, Escola de Administração de Empresas de São Paulo da Fundação Getúlio Vargas (FGV/EAESP)
When developed countries cut foreign aid, it doesn’t just hinder international development, but also jeopardizes the international competitiveness of a donor country’s domestic businesses.
