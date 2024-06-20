Tolerance.ca
US Racial Inequity Compounds ‘Heat Dome’ Harms

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Memorial Assistance Ministries distribute water and ice during extreme heat in Houston, Texas, US, May 18, 2024. © 2024 Jason Fochtman/Houston Chronicle via AP Photo The United States is currently experiencing a heat dome, with temperatures soaring to 122 degrees Fahrenheit (50 degrees Celsius) in some western states and remaining high overnight. Heat domes are high-pressure systems of extreme heat that will become increasingly common and more severe as the global climate crisis accelerates.Nearly 31 million people live under the current US heat dome. While everyone…


