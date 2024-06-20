Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Attack on Kazakhstan Journalist in Ukraine

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image The scene of the shooting of Aidos Sadykov in Kyiv, Ukraine, June 18, 2024. © 2024 t.me/UA_National_Police (Berlin, June 21, 2024) – Ukrainian and Kazakh authorities should carry out an effective investigation into the shooting of an independent Kazakh journalist and former member of a Kazakhstan political opposition group in the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, on June 18, 2024, Human Rights Watch said today. Based on media and police reports issued right after the shooting, an unidentified assailant shot Aidos Sadykov as he sat in his car near the apartment building…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
