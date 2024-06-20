Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

RSPCA Assured: animal welfare labels are a hollow money-maker for supermarkets

By Lindsay Hamilton, Professor of Animal Organization Studies, University of York
The 200-year-old Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, the oldest such charity in the world, is under fire for endorsing welfare standards on RSPCA Assured farms investigated by Animal Rising activists. More than 40 of these farms, the group alleges, contain dead or dying animals existing in unacceptable conditions.

An RSPCA Assured spokesperson is reportedThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ A British ‘supermajority’ is nonsense – but a Labour landslide still has consequences
~ More people are taking a mortgage over 40 years - what this means for young people’s finances
~ The SNP’s focus on social energy tariffs is welcome, but it will take more than this to cut bills
~ How the UK’s social security system stopped tackling poverty
~ Should we ditch BMI and use the ‘body roundness index’ instead?
~ Nigel Farage’s Reform is in line for hundreds of thousands in public funding if it wins seats in the election
~ Why animal ethics matters for tackling climate change
~ US kicks off debate on conscription as other Nato members introduce drafts
~ Ukraine recap: Putin love-in with Kim Jong-un contrasts with western disarray over peace plan
~ Dopamine: brain chemical helps us understand other people – raising hopes for new treatments
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter