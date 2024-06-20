Tolerance.ca
US kicks off debate on conscription as other Nato members introduce drafts

By Dafydd Townley, Teaching Fellow in International Security, University of Portsmouth
The issue of conscription suddenly shot up the US election campaign agenda after Christopher Miller, a former under secretary for defense and part of the Trump team, suggested that a form of national service should be a way for the United States to prepare for “great-power competition”. In other words, what it needed to have a leadership role in a world filled with conflict.

Miller, who Trump would be likely to place in his Pentagon team in the Department…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
