Working in an ancient winery was seasonal, smelly and noisy
By Emlyn Dodd, Lecturer in Classical Studies, Institute of Classical Studies, University of London; Honorary Fellow, Macquarie University, School of Advanced Study, University of London
Have you ever wondered what the ancient world was like on a sensory level?
What smells did people encounter as they walked down the street? How did lamp light play around a bedroom? Were someone’s eyes drawn to a particular scene in a fresco? What would it have been like to pray inside a temple? Research into the sensory experience of antiquity is becoming increasingly popular and is being explored from a variety of
- Thursday, June 20, 2024